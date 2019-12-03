Lakers-Nuggets, Box

L.A. LAKERS (105)

James 9-18 6-6 25, Davis 9-18 6-9 25, McGee 2-5 0-0 4, Caldwell-Pope 2-5 0-0 4, Green 2-12 0-0 5, Kuzma 2-6 2-2 6, Howard 5-8 3-8 13, Rondo 4-6 1-2 11, Caruso 2-3 2-2 6, Daniels 2-3 0-1 6. Totals 39-84 20-30 105.

DENVER (96)

Barton 2-11 0-0 5, Millsap 8-14 3-3 21, Jokic 4-12 5-6 13, Murray 8-17 6-6 22, Harris 4-9 0-0 9, Hernangomez 2-5 0-0 4, Grant 2-4 0-0 5, Plumlee 2-4 2-2 6, Morris 2-4 0-0 5, Beasley 3-11 0-0 6. Totals 37-91 16-17 96.

L.A. Lakers 28 32 24 21—105 Denver 24 25 27 20— 96

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 7-24 (Rondo 2-2, Daniels 2-3, Davis 1-3, James 1-4, Green 1-7, Caruso 0-1, Howard 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-3), Denver 6-29 (Millsap 2-3, Morris 1-1, Grant 1-3, Harris 1-3, Barton 1-8, Plumlee 0-1, Hernangomez 0-2, Jokic 0-2, Beasley 0-3, Murray 0-3). Fouled Out_Caruso. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 56 (Davis 10), Denver 35 (Millsap 8). Assists_L.A. Lakers 24 (James 9), Denver 26 (Jokic 8). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 23, Denver 25. Technicals_McGee, Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second), Millsap. A_19,658 (19,520).

