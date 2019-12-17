Lakers-Pacers, Box

L.A. LAKERS (102)

James 8-20 4-8 20, Dudley 1-5 0-0 3, McGee 5-8 0-0 10, Caldwell-Pope 4-10 1-1 10, Green 2-4 0-0 6, Howard 10-10 0-3 20, Caruso 4-8 1-1 11, Rondo 2-9 2-4 7, Daniels 1-3 0-0 2, Bradley 6-14 0-0 13. Totals 43-91 8-17 102.

INDIANA (105)

Warren 5-12 2-2 12, Sabonis 10-15 5-8 26, Turner 5-9 3-4 16, Brogdon 6-16 0-0 14, Lamb 2-5 0-0 4, J.Holiday 2-8 1-2 6, McDermott 2-5 1-2 6, A.Holiday 4-8 1-2 11, McConnell 5-7 0-0 10. Totals 41-85 13-20 105.

L.A. Lakers 28 24 24 26—102 Indiana 24 26 28 27—105

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 8-31 (Green 2-4, Caruso 2-5, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Rondo 1-4, Dudley 1-4, Bradley 1-4, Daniels 0-1, James 0-6), Indiana 10-25 (Turner 3-6, A.Holiday 2-3, Brogdon 2-4, Sabonis 1-2, McDermott 1-3, J.Holiday 1-4, Lamb 0-1, Warren 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 42 (James 9), Indiana 43 (Sabonis 10). Assists_L.A. Lakers 28 (James 9), Indiana 22 (Brogdon 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 19, Indiana 21. A_17,923 (20,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.