Lakers-Trail Blazers, Box

L.A. LAKERS (136)

James 11-23 5-7 31, Davis 12-21 13-15 39, McGee 6-7 1-1 13, Caldwell-Pope 1-3 2-2 5, Green 1-3 0-0 3, Dudley 0-0 0-0 0, Kuzma 6-13 0-0 15, Howard 1-1 3-4 5, Rondo 2-2 0-0 6, Cook 1-3 0-0 2, Caruso 2-4 3-4 8, Daniels 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 46-85 27-33 136.

PORTLAND (113)

Hood 0-1 0-0 0, Anthony 4-13 6-7 15, Whiteside 8-12 1-2 17, Lillard 9-18 9-11 29, McCollum 5-13 2-2 15, Hezonja 1-4 2-2 4, Little 1-2 0-0 2, Labissiere 3-4 0-0 6, Tolliver 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 5-10 2-2 15, Bazemore 3-9 3-3 10. Totals 39-86 25-29 113.

L.A. Lakers 39 38 33 26—136 Portland 34 28 31 20—113

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 17-36 (James 4-9, Daniels 3-5, Kuzma 3-6, Rondo 2-2, Davis 2-6, Caruso 1-1, Green 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Cook 0-1), Portland 10-34 (McCollum 3-7, Simons 3-7, Lillard 2-8, Anthony 1-3, Bazemore 1-5, Labissiere 0-1, Little 0-1, Hezonja 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 45 (Howard 10), Portland 34 (Whiteside 10). Assists_L.A. Lakers 26 (James 8), Portland 20 (Lillard 8). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 23, Portland 25. Technicals_McCollum, Portland coach Terry Stotts 2. A_19,912 (19,393).

