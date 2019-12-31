Listen Live Sports

Lamb lifts Vermont past George Washington 76-51

December 31, 2019 4:29 pm
 
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Anthony Lamb had 23 points as Vermont easily defeated George Washington 76-51 on Tuesday.

Stef Smith had 19 points for Vermont (9-5). Robin Duncan added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Everett Duncan had seven rebounds. Lamb hit 4 of 6 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Vermont went on a 21-4 run in the first half to help build a 43-26 lead at the break.

Maceo Jack had 12 points for the Colonials (6-7), which was held to 34% shooting. Amir Harris added 10 points and seven rebounds. Armel Potter, the Colonials’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 15 points per game, scored six points on 3-of-14 shooting.

Vermont matches up against Dartmouth on the road on Thursday. George Washington plays Saint Bonaventure at home on Sunday.

