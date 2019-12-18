Listen Live Sports

Lampley carries Sam Houston St. past Northwestern St. 92-79

December 18, 2019 10:27 pm
 
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Demarkus Lampley came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Sam Houston State to a 92-79 win over Northwestern State on Wednesday night.

It was the first Southland Conference game of the season for both teams.

Zach Nutall had 15 points for Sam Houston State (7-4, 1-0 Southland Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Xavier Bryant added 14 points and six assists. RJ Smith had 14 points and five rebounds for the hosts.

Brian White had 18 points for the Demons (2-7, 0-1), whose losing streak reached four games. Chudier Bile added 17 points and seven rebounds. He also committed seven turnovers. Gatdoar Kueth had 11 points.

Sam Houston State plays New Orleans at home on Saturday. Northwestern State takes on Lamar at home on Saturday.

