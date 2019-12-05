Listen Live Sports

Larentowicz re-signs with Atlanta United for 16th MLS season

December 5, 2019 4:57 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Midfielder Jeff Larentowicz will be returning to Atlanta United for his 16th season in Major League Soccer.

The team announced Thursday it has re-signed the 36-year-old free agent, who has been with United since the team’s debut in 2017.

Larentowicz has the second-most appearances in MLS history (418) and ranks third in starts (386). He had 40 goals and 23 assists in his career, which began with New England in 2005 and also includes stints with Colorado, Chicago and LA Galaxy.

Larentowicz helped Atlanta win the MLS Cup in just its second season. He had 27 league appearances and 15 starts in 2019 , when United captured the U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

