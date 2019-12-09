Largest Baseball Contract Packages

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts for pitchers worth $200 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:

Player, Club Years Total Stephen Strasburg, Was 2020-26 $245 million David Price, Bos 2016-22 $217 million Clayton Kershaw, LAD 2014-20 $215 million Max Scherzer, Was 2015-21 $210 million Zack Greinke, Ari-Hou 2016-21 $206.5 million

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.