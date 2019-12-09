Listen Live Sports

Largest Baseball Contract Packages

December 9, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts for pitchers worth $200 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:

Player, Club Years Total
Stephen Strasburg, Was 2020-26 $245 million
David Price, Bos 2016-22 $217 million
Clayton Kershaw, LAD 2014-20 $215 million
Max Scherzer, Was 2015-21 $210 million
Zack Greinke, Ari-Hou 2016-21 $206.5 million

