Largest Baseball Contract Packages

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $200 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:
|Player, Club
|Years
|Total
|Mike Trout, LAA
|2019-30
|$426.5
|million
|Bryce Harper, Phi
|2019-31
|$330
|million
|Giancarlo Stanton, Mia-NYY
|2015-27
|$325
|million
|x-Gerrit Cole, NYY
|2020-28
|$324
|million
|Manny Machado, SD
|2019-28
|$300
|million
|Miguel Cabrera, Det
|2014-23
|$292
|million
|Alex Rodriguez, NYY
|2008-17
|$275
|million
|Nolan Arenado, Col
|2019-26
|$260
|million
|Alex Rodriguez, Tex-NYY
|2001-10
|$252
|million
|Joey Votto, Cin
|2012-23
|$251.5
|million
|Stephen Strasburg, Was
|2020-26
|$245
|million
|x-Anthony Rendon, LAA
|2020-26
|$245
|million
|Albert Pujols, LAA
|2012-21
|$240
|million
|Robinson Cano, Sea-NYM
|2014-23
|$240
|million
|David Price, Bos
|2016-22
|$217
|million
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|2014-20
|$215
|million
|Prince Fielder, Det-Tex
|2012-20
|$214
|million
|Max Scherzer, Was
|2015-21
|$210
|million
|Zack Greinke, Ari-Hou
|2016-21
|$206.5
|million
x-pending
