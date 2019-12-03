Listen Live Sports

Lawson leads McNeese to 12-7-61 romp past CU-Harrodsburg

December 3, 2019 10:58 pm
 
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — AJ Lawson scored 22 points and Dru Kuxhausen added 21 on seven 3-pointers as McNeese romped past private Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 107-61 Tuesday night.

Shamarkus Kennedy added 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting with eight rebounds and two blocked shots, Chris Olina added 14, going 4-for-4 from the field, and Roydell Brown scored 11 points with 12 rebounds.

The Cowboys (3-6) broke a two-game losing streak.

Campbellsville-Harrodsburg, a Christian university competing in the NCCAA, was led by Anthony Ward’s 16 points.

McNeese shot 58%, making 42 of 72 field goals, including 11 of 27 from behind the 3-point arc, with 23 assists. The Cowboys scored 36 points off 24 Pioneer turnovers and had 15 steals.

McNeese State matches up against Kansas City at home next Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

