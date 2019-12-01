Listen Live Sports

Lawson’s career-high effort lifts Tulane past Southern

December 1, 2019
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — K.J. Lawson scored a career-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting and Tulane beat Southern 82-65 on Sunday.

Amel Kuljuhovic had 15 points for the Jaguars (3-5). Lamarcus Lee added 11 points.

Tulane (6-1) plays Southern Miss on the road on Wednesday. Southern faces Akron on the road next Sunday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

