Lee leads Davidson over Coppin State 88-52

December 10, 2019 9:50 pm
 
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Hyunjung Lee had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift Davidson to an 88-52 win over Coppin State on Tuesday night.

Carter Collins had 19 points for the Wildcats, Kellan Grady added 14 and Luka Brajkovic had 13. Brajkovic also had nine assists and seven rebounds for Davidson (5-5) and Grady had seven rebounds.

Davidson posted a season-high 26 assists on 24 baskets with 13 of them 3-pointers, five by Collins.

Davidson dominated the first half and led 43-22 at the break, the Wildcats’ best opening half this year.

Kamar McKnight had 17 points for the Eagles (4-7) and Koby Thomas added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

