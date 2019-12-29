Levi, UTRGV visit OU

Texas Rio Grande Valley (4-8) vs. Oklahoma (8-3)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Javon Levi and Texas Rio Grande Valley will go up against Austin Reaves and Oklahoma. The junior Levi is averaging 10.2 points and 8.2 assists over the last five games. Reaves, a senior, has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.6 over his last five games.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Oklahoma’s Reaves, Kristian Doolittle and De’Vion Harmon have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Levi has had his hand in 46 percent of all Texas Rio Grande Valley field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 15 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 70: Texas Rio Grande Valley is 0-7 when its offense scores 70 points or fewer. Oklahoma is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 70 or fewer points.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Texas Rio Grande Valley defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26 percent of all possessions, the 15th-best rate in the country. Oklahoma has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.7 percent through 11 games (ranking the Sooners 310th among Division I teams).

