Lewis Jr., Bama host Richmond

December 28, 2019 6:30 am
 
Richmond (10-2) vs. Alabama (6-5)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jacob Gilyard and Richmond will battle Kira Lewis Jr. and Alabama. The junior Gilyard is averaging 11.2 points and seven assists over the last five games. Lewis, a sophomore, has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.6 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Richmond’s Blake Francis, Nick Sherod and Grant Golden have combined to score 55 percent of all Spiders points this season, though that trio’s output has dropped to 44 percent over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Gilyard has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Richmond field goals over the last five games. Gilyard has accounted for 19 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Richmond is a perfect 8-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Spiders are 2-2 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

STREAK STATS: Alabama has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 66.7.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Richmond offense has turned the ball over on 16.2 percent of its possessions, the 20th-best mark in Division I. 21.5 percent of all Alabama possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Crimson Tide are ranked 291st, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

