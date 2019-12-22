Listen Live Sports

Lewis leads Harvard past Howard 60-55

December 22, 2019 5:10 pm
 
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Chris Lewis had 15 points and eight rebounds and Harvard beat Howard 60-55 on Sunday.

Mason Forbes had 13 points and four blocks for Harvard (8-4). Noah Kirkwood added seven rebounds. Christian Juzang had seven rebounds for the visitors.

Charles Williams had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bison (2-11). Nate Garvey added 16 points. Zion Cousins had seven rebounds.

Harvard takes on Cal on the road next Sunday. Howard plays Penn at home next Monday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

