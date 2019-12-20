LIBERTY 66, TOWSON 54

TOWSON (5-6)

Betrand 3-7 0-0 7, Gibson 5-7 3-4 15, Fobbs 5-11 1-3 13, Gray 1-4 0-0 3, Sanders 2-5 2-5 6, Tunstall 2-3 0-0 4, Dottin 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Timberlake 2-5 0-2 4. Totals 21-48 6-14 54.

LIBERTY (13-0)

Cuffee 3-7 1-1 8, Homesley 1-7 0-1 3, Pacheco-Ortiz 5-10 4-4 16, McGhee 4-9 2-3 12, James 6-12 0-1 12, Baxter-Bell 4-7 0-1 8, Rode 1-1 2-2 4, Robinson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-54 9-13 66.

Halftime_Towson 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Towson 6-20 (Gibson 2-4, Fobbs 2-7, Gray 1-2, Betrand 1-3, Thompson 0-1, Timberlake 0-3), Liberty 7-25 (McGhee 2-6, Pacheco-Ortiz 2-6, Robinson 1-1, Cuffee 1-3, Homesley 1-7, Baxter-Bell 0-2). Rebounds_Towson 29 (Sanders 7), Liberty 28 (James 6). Assists_Towson 10 (Dottin 3), Liberty 14 (Cuffee 4). Total Fouls_Towson 18, Liberty 14. A_707 (4,200).

