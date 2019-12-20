Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

LIBERTY 66, TOWSON 54

December 20, 2019 8:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

TOWSON (5-6)

Betrand 3-7 0-0 7, Gibson 5-7 3-4 15, Fobbs 5-11 1-3 13, Gray 1-4 0-0 3, Sanders 2-5 2-5 6, Tunstall 2-3 0-0 4, Dottin 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Timberlake 2-5 0-2 4. Totals 21-48 6-14 54.

LIBERTY (13-0)

Cuffee 3-7 1-1 8, Homesley 1-7 0-1 3, Pacheco-Ortiz 5-10 4-4 16, McGhee 4-9 2-3 12, James 6-12 0-1 12, Baxter-Bell 4-7 0-1 8, Rode 1-1 2-2 4, Robinson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-54 9-13 66.

Halftime_Towson 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Towson 6-20 (Gibson 2-4, Fobbs 2-7, Gray 1-2, Betrand 1-3, Thompson 0-1, Timberlake 0-3), Liberty 7-25 (McGhee 2-6, Pacheco-Ortiz 2-6, Robinson 1-1, Cuffee 1-3, Homesley 1-7, Baxter-Bell 0-2). Rebounds_Towson 29 (Sanders 7), Liberty 28 (James 6). Assists_Towson 10 (Dottin 3), Liberty 14 (Cuffee 4). Total Fouls_Towson 18, Liberty 14. A_707 (4,200).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Defense Authorization Act 2020 signing ceremony

Today in History

1933: President Roosevelt Pardons WW I Espionage Act Victims