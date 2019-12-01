Listen Live Sports

Liberty looks to remain perfect

December 1, 2019 6:30 am
 
Trinity Baptist vs. Liberty (9-0)

Vines Center, Lynchburg, Virginia; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames will be taking on the Eagles of NAIA program Trinity Baptist. Liberty is coming off an 88-42 win at home over Kentucky Christian in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Scottie James has averaged 11 points and 8.6 rebounds this year for Liberty. Complementing James is Darius McGhee, who is averaging 10.9 points per game.JUMPING FOR JAMES: Across nine appearances this season, Liberty’s James has shot 52.9 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Liberty went 9-5 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Flames scored 74.4 points per matchup in those 14 contests.

