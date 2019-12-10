Listen Live Sports

Lightning-Panthers Sums

December 10, 2019 9:47 pm
 
Tampa Bay 1 1 0—2
Florida 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 11 (Killorn), 6:42. Penalties_Joseph, TB, (high sticking), 3:08; Shattenkirk, TB, (interference), 13:18.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Killorn 9 (Cirelli, Cernak), 4:51. Penalties_Palat, TB, (interference), 11:42; Huberdeau, FLA, (holding), 13:39.

Third Period_3, Florida, Dadonov 12, 18:00. Penalties_Yandle, FLA, (tripping), 2:39.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 14-18-16_48. Florida 13-9-6_28.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 2; Florida 0 of 3.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 12-8-1 (28 shots-27 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 11-7-4 (48-46).

A_10,685 (19,250). T_2:31.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Kyle Flemington.

