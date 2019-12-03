Lightning-Predators Sum

Tampa Bay 1 1 0 1—3 Nashville 0 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Hedman 5 (Johnson, Stamkos), 7:46.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Jarnkrok 10 (Turris), 6:13. 3, Tampa Bay, Palat 9 (Shattenkirk, Kucherov), 6:44.

Third Period_4, Nashville, Turris 5 (Ellis, Ekholm), 9:51 (pp).

Overtime_5, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 10 (Stamkos, Sergachev), 2:35.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 3-15-10-3_31. Nashville 13-11-7-1_32.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 3; Nashville 1 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 10-7-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Nashville, Rinne 9-4-3 (31-28).

A_17,163 (17,113). T_2:38.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Mark Shewchyk.

