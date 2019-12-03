Listen Live Sports

Lightning-Predators Sums

December 3, 2019 10:54 pm
 
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 1—3
Nashville 0 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Hedman 5 (Johnson, Stamkos), 7:46. Penalties_Verhaeghe, TB, (interference), 11:27.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Jarnkrok 10 (Turris), 6:13. 3, Tampa Bay, Palat 9 (Shattenkirk, Kucherov), 6:44. Penalties_Kucherov, TB, (high sticking), 0:13; Schenn, TB, Major (fighting), 2:53; Watson, NSH, Major (fighting), 2:53; Johansen, NSH, served by Carr, Major (elbowing), 9:10; Johansen, NSH, Misconduct (misconduct), 9:10.

Third Period_4, Nashville, Turris 5 (Ellis, Ekholm), 9:51 (pp). Penalties_Olivier, NSH, (high sticking), 4:01; Cernak, TB, (illegal check to head), 7:59; Paquette, TB, served by Maroon, (roughing), 13:01; Fabbro, NSH, (roughing), 13:01; Paquette, TB, (roughing), 13:01; Bonino, NSH, (high sticking), 16:03.

Overtime_5, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 10 (Stamkos, Sergachev), 2:35. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 3-15-10-3_31. Nashville 13-11-7-1_32.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 3; Nashville 1 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 10-7-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Nashville, Rinne 9-4-3 (31-28).

A_17,163 (17,113). T_2:38.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Mark Shewchyk.

