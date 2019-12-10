Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lin scores 15 to lift Bryant past Fordham 69-61

December 10, 2019 8:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Benson Lin had 15 points and four assists as Bryant defeated Fordham 69-61 on Tuesday to win its third straight.

Adam Grant had 12 points for Bryant (7-4), Michael Green III added 11 points and Patrick Harding grabbed 11 rebounds.

Antwon Portley had 15 points and four assists for the Rams (5-4) and Erten Gazi added 12 points.

Bryant takes on Dartmouth on the road next Saturday. Fordham plays Tennessee State at home on Sunday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|12 IT & Cyber Day at Washington Navy...
12|12 AFCEA DC 44th Winter Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Air Force Innovation Team

Today in History

1791: First Bank of the United States opens in Philadelphia