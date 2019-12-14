Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lions put Davis and Dahl on injured reserve

December 14, 2019 4:55 pm
 
< a min read
      

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions put two more players on injured reserve, adding linebacker Jarrad Davis and guard Joe Dahl.

The Lions also announced Saturday that they have signed running back Wes Hills and tackle Dan Skipper to the active roster from the practice squad.

Davis and Dahl had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay — Davis with ankle and knee issues, and Dahl with back and knee problems.

Earlier in the week, the Lions put wide receiver Marvin Jones and defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve. Quarterback Jeff Driskel and tight end T.J. Hockenson are among the other players Detroit has put on IR.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

120th Army-Navy football game

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated