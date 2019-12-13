Listen Live Sports

Lions rule out Davis and Wagner for Sunday

December 13, 2019 5:54 pm
 
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have ruled out linebacker Jarrad Davis and tackle Rick Wagner for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford also remains out after missing the past five games with back and hip problems. Davis has back and knee issues, and Wagner has a knee injury.

Detroit also ruled out guard Joe Dahl (back/knee) and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (shoulder) on Friday’s injury report.

Running back Bo Scarbrough is questionable with rib problems.

Rookie quarterback David Blough is set to make his third straight start, with Stafford and Jeff Driskel both out.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

