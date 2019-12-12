Lions sign WR Travis Fulgham and put DL Da’Shawn Hand on IR

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed Travis Fulgham off their practice squad, bolstering their depth at wide receiver with Marvin Jones on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Detroit put defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand on IR with an ankle injury on Thursday. The Lions also added wide receiver Jonathan Duhart to the practice squad.

Detroit drafted Fulgham in the sixth round this year. The former Old Dominion standout was on the Lions’ roster for the first three games of the season before going to the practice squad.

Hand was limited to three games this year. He started eight games and played in 13 overall last season as a rookie.

Advertisement

The Lions (3-9-1) host Tampa Bay (6-7) on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.