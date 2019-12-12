Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lions sign WR Travis Fulgham and put DL Da’Shawn Hand on IR

December 12, 2019 3:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed Travis Fulgham off their practice squad, bolstering their depth at wide receiver with Marvin Jones on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Detroit put defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand on IR with an ankle injury on Thursday. The Lions also added wide receiver Jonathan Duhart to the practice squad.

Detroit drafted Fulgham in the sixth round this year. The former Old Dominion standout was on the Lions’ roster for the first three games of the season before going to the practice squad.

Hand was limited to three games this year. He started eight games and played in 13 overall last season as a rookie.

Advertisement

The Lions (3-9-1) host Tampa Bay (6-7) on Sunday.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein