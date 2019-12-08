Listen Live Sports

Lipscomb pulls away from scrappy Trevecca Nazarene 96-72

December 8, 2019 8:15 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah and KJ Johnson each scored 21 points and Lipscomb beat Division II-member Trevecca Nazarene 96-72 on Sunday.

Asadullah and Johnson combined to shoot 17 of 24, and Lipscomb (4-6) as a team was 37 of 62 (59.7%). Michael Buckland and Greg Jones scored 15 apiece.

Austin Wills buried a 3-pointer with five seconds before intermission and the feisty Trojans led 46-44 at the break. Evan Ragsdale’s layup with 14:21 left made it 59-all, but Andrew Fleming made a layup, Asadullah followed with one and a dunk and that started a 15-2 from which Trevecca Nazarene would never recover from. Jones’ 3 with 8:02 left made it 85-64.

Austin Wills led the Trojans with 21 points, Reed Smith scored 13 and Evan Ragsdale 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

