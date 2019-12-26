LIU Brooklyn faces Centenary (NJ)

Centenary (NJ) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (4-8)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Long Island-Brooklyn Sharks are set to battle the Cyclones of Division III Centenary (NJ). Long Island-Brooklyn lost 69-58 loss at home to St. Peter’s in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Raiquan Clark has averaged 20.6 points and 7.7 rebounds this year for Long Island-Brooklyn. Ty Flowers is also a key contributor, with 13.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.CLUTCH CLARK: Through 11 games, Long Island-Brooklyn’s Raiquan Clark has connected on 50 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 66.3 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn went 5-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Sharks offense scored 72.2 points per contest across those 11 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.