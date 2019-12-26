Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

LIU Brooklyn faces Centenary (NJ)

December 26, 2019 5:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

Centenary (NJ) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (4-8)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Long Island-Brooklyn Sharks are set to battle the Cyclones of Division III Centenary (NJ). Long Island-Brooklyn lost 69-58 loss at home to St. Peter’s in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Raiquan Clark has averaged 20.6 points and 7.7 rebounds this year for Long Island-Brooklyn. Ty Flowers is also a key contributor, with 13.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.CLUTCH CLARK: Through 11 games, Long Island-Brooklyn’s Raiquan Clark has connected on 50 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 66.3 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn went 5-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Sharks offense scored 72.2 points per contest across those 11 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard LT recognized as Women of Distinction

Today in History

1862: USS Monitor sinks off coast of North Carolina