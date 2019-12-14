Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lofton leads St. Bonaventure over Gannon 75-50

December 14, 2019 7:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Lofton had 14 points and 11 assists to lead Saint Bonaventure to a 75-50 win over Division II Gannon University on Saturday.

Justin Winston had 14 points for Saint Bonaventure (6-4), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Alejandro Vasquez added 12 points. Jaren English had 11 points and six rebounds for the home team.

Benjamin Horsford had 12 points for the Golden Knights. Frank Webb Jr. added 12 points.

Saint Bonaventure takes on Niagara at home on Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

120th Army-Navy football game

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated