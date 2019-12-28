Listen Live Sports

Love has double-double in Wright State’s 90-84 victory

December 28, 2019 5:34 pm
 
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Loudon Love had 22 points and 16 rebounds as Wright State beat Green Bay 90-84 on Saturday in a Horizon League opener.

Cole Gentry added 21 points for the Raiders, while Bill Wampler chipped in 20. Wampler also had eight rebounds for the Raiders.

Wampler made consecutive 3-pointers and Gentry added another in a 13-0 run that gave Wright State an 83-75 lead with 33 seconds remaining. Green Bay got within four, 86-82, on a 3 by JayQuan McCloud with 17 seconds left but two free throws each from Jaylon Hall and Gentry sealed the win.

Hall had 15 points for Wright State (11-3), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Amari Davis had 18 points for the Phoenix (5-9). McCloud added 16 points as did Kameron Hankerson.

Wright State takes on Milwaukee at home on Monday. Green Bay plays Northern Kentucky on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

