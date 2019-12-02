Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Loyola-Chicago plays Ball State

December 2, 2019 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Loyola of Chicago (4-4) vs. Ball State (4-3)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State faces Loyola of Chicago in a non-conference matchup. Loyola of Chicago knocked off Old Dominion by seven on Wednesday, while Ball State fell to Western Illinois at home on Tuesday, 69-62.

STEPPING UP: Ball State’s Tahjai Teague has averaged 15 points and 8.6 rebounds while Ishmael El-Amin has put up 13.9 points. For the Ramblers, Cameron Krutwig has averaged 16.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists while Tate Hall has put up 14.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and two steals.CLUTCH CAMERON: In eight appearances this season, Loyola of Chicago’s Krutwig has shot 65.4 percent.

Advertisement

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cards have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Ramblers. Ball State has 50 assists on 79 field goals (63.3 percent) across its past three contests while Loyola of Chicago has assists on 26 of 63 field goals (41.3 percent) during its past three games.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

CAREFUL CARDINALS: The diligent Ball State offense has turned the ball over on just 15.8 percent of its possessions, the 23rd-lowest mark in all of Division I. 22 percent of all Loyola of Chicago possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 The Video Show (Government Video Expo...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard helps shovel snow after storm

Today in History

1945: Navy air squadron disappears in Bermuda Triangle