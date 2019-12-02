Loyola-Chicago plays Ball State

Loyola of Chicago (4-4) vs. Ball State (4-3)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State faces Loyola of Chicago in a non-conference matchup. Loyola of Chicago knocked off Old Dominion by seven on Wednesday, while Ball State fell to Western Illinois at home on Tuesday, 69-62.

STEPPING UP: Ball State’s Tahjai Teague has averaged 15 points and 8.6 rebounds while Ishmael El-Amin has put up 13.9 points. For the Ramblers, Cameron Krutwig has averaged 16.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists while Tate Hall has put up 14.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and two steals.CLUTCH CAMERON: In eight appearances this season, Loyola of Chicago’s Krutwig has shot 65.4 percent.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cards have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Ramblers. Ball State has 50 assists on 79 field goals (63.3 percent) across its past three contests while Loyola of Chicago has assists on 26 of 63 field goals (41.3 percent) during its past three games.

CAREFUL CARDINALS: The diligent Ball State offense has turned the ball over on just 15.8 percent of its possessions, the 23rd-lowest mark in all of Division I. 22 percent of all Loyola of Chicago possessions have resulted in a turnover.

