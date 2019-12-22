Listen Live Sports

Loyola Marymount rides Scott, Alipiev past CS Fullerton

December 22, 2019
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eli Scott poured in 26 points and sophomore Ivan Alipiev added his first-career double-double to guide Loyola Marymount to a 53-46 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Sunday.

Scott made 10 of 19 shots from the floor for the Lions (6-7), but the rest of his teammates sank just 9 of 36 (25%). Alipiev finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high five steals.

Jackson Rowe paced the Titans (3-10) with 15 points, but he made just 4 of 9 free throws. Rowe added four blocks.

Cal State Fullerton shot just 34% from the floor, made just 5 of 20 from 3-point range and 11 of 19 at the free-throw line. LMU shot 34.5% overall, made just 1 of 11 from distance, but hit 14 of 20 free throws.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

