The Associated Press
 
LSU’s Brady, Ohio State’s Hafley finalists for top assistant

December 2, 2019 4:10 pm
 
LSU quarterback coach Joe Brady and Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, both in their first seasons at their respective schools, are among the five finalists for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow, Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and Utah defensive coordinator are the other finalists announced Monday.

Brady also holds the title of passing game coordinator for the top-ranked Tigers. The 30-year-old was an analyst with the New Orleans Saints last season. He has helped transform LSU’s offense into one of the most prolific in the country and turn quarterback Joe Burrow into the Heisman Trophy front-runner.

The 40-year-old Hafley left the San Francisco 49ers to join Ohio State as secondary coach and co-coordinator. The Buckeyes have the nation’s No. 1 total defense.

The winner will be announced Dec. 10 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

