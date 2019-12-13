Mack, Nebraska host Purdue

Purdue (6-3, 1-0) vs. Nebraska (4-5, 0-0)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jahaad Proctor and Purdue will battle Cam Mack and Nebraska. The senior Proctor has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.8 over his last five games. Mack, a sophomore, is averaging 9.4 points and five assists over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The dynamic Mack is averaging 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists to lead the charge for the Cornhuskers. Haanif Cheatham has paired with Mack and is putting up 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Boilermakers have been led by Proctor, who is averaging 14.2 points.JUMPING FOR JAHAAD: Proctor has connected on 29.4 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Boilermakers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Cornhuskers. Nebraska has an assist on 33 of 75 field goals (44 percent) over its previous three contests while Purdue has assists on 37 of 68 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.3 percent, ranking the Boilermakers 12th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Nebraska stands at just 19.9 percent (ranked 331st).

