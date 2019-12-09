Listen Live Sports

Magic-Bucks, Box

December 9, 2019 10:30 pm
 
ORLANDO (101)

Isaac 5-13 0-0 10, Gordon 3-12 3-4 10, Birch 1-3 0-0 2, Fultz 4-14 5-6 13, Fournier 7-17 8-9 26, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 1-4 0-0 2, Carter-Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Augustin 5-12 2-2 13, Ross 8-14 3-5 23. Totals 35-92 21-26 101.

MILWAUKEE (110)

Middleton 8-18 0-0 20, G.Antetokounmpo 12-22 6-12 32, B.Lopez 3-7 0-0 9, Bledsoe 3-9 0-0 6, Matthews 2-6 0-0 6, Ilyasova 4-5 1-2 11, R.Lopez 2-8 0-0 4, Hill 4-5 1-1 10, Connaughton 0-2 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 5-8 0-0 12, Korver 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 43-92 8-15 110.

Orlando 20 20 33 28—101
Milwaukee 31 21 28 30—110

3-Point Goals_Orlando 10-31 (Ross 4-6, Fournier 4-8, Augustin 1-6, Gordon 1-6, Fultz 0-1, Isaac 0-2, Bamba 0-2), Milwaukee 16-41 (Middleton 4-10, B.Lopez 3-5, Ilyasova 2-2, DiVincenzo 2-3, Matthews 2-4, G.Antetokounmpo 2-5, Hill 1-2, Bledsoe 0-2, Connaughton 0-2, Korver 0-2, R.Lopez 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 44 (Gordon 13), Milwaukee 54 (G.Antetokounmpo 15). Assists_Orlando 24 (Fultz 9), Milwaukee 30 (Bledsoe, G.Antetokounmpo 8). Total Fouls_Orlando 18, Milwaukee 19. Technicals_Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second). A_17,385 (17,500).

