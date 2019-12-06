Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Magic-Cavaliers, Box

December 6, 2019 9:19 pm
 
< a min read
      
ORLANDO (93)

Isaac 4-9 0-0 9, Gordon 6-13 2-2 14, Birch 2-5 1-1 5, Fultz 3-9 2-2 8, Fournier 6-15 4-5 18, Bamba 1-5 1-2 4, Carter-Williams 2-2 0-0 4, Augustin 2-10 5-6 10, Ross 6-14 5-5 21. Totals 32-82 20-23 93.

CLEVELAND (87)

Osman 5-12 1-2 14, Nance Jr. 2-10 0-0 4, Thompson 5-9 0-0 10, Garland 3-8 2-2 9, Sexton 8-16 2-2 19, McKinnie 0-2 1-2 1, Henson 2-3 1-2 5, Dellavedova 2-4 0-0 5, Clarkson 3-11 0-0 8, Porter Jr. 5-8 0-0 12. Totals 35-83 7-10 87.

Orlando 24 28 16 25—93
Cleveland 25 22 23 17—87

3-Point Goals_Orlando 9-26 (Ross 4-10, Fournier 2-5, Isaac 1-1, Bamba 1-3, Augustin 1-5, Gordon 0-2), Cleveland 10-34 (Osman 3-7, Porter Jr. 2-4, Clarkson 2-7, Dellavedova 1-3, Sexton 1-3, Garland 1-5, McKinnie 0-2, Nance Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 43 (Carter-Williams 7), Cleveland 45 (Nance Jr. 11). Assists_Orlando 19 (Augustin 7), Cleveland 22 (Thompson 5). Total Fouls_Orlando 13, Cleveland 19. A_18,446 (20,562).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified