Magic-Cavaliers, Box

ORLANDO (93)

Isaac 4-9 0-0 9, Gordon 6-13 2-2 14, Birch 2-5 1-1 5, Fultz 3-9 2-2 8, Fournier 6-15 4-5 18, Bamba 1-5 1-2 4, Carter-Williams 2-2 0-0 4, Augustin 2-10 5-6 10, Ross 6-14 5-5 21. Totals 32-82 20-23 93.

CLEVELAND (87)

Osman 5-12 1-2 14, Nance Jr. 2-10 0-0 4, Thompson 5-9 0-0 10, Garland 3-8 2-2 9, Sexton 8-16 2-2 19, McKinnie 0-2 1-2 1, Henson 2-3 1-2 5, Dellavedova 2-4 0-0 5, Clarkson 3-11 0-0 8, Porter Jr. 5-8 0-0 12. Totals 35-83 7-10 87.

Orlando 24 28 16 25—93 Cleveland 25 22 23 17—87

3-Point Goals_Orlando 9-26 (Ross 4-10, Fournier 2-5, Isaac 1-1, Bamba 1-3, Augustin 1-5, Gordon 0-2), Cleveland 10-34 (Osman 3-7, Porter Jr. 2-4, Clarkson 2-7, Dellavedova 1-3, Sexton 1-3, Garland 1-5, McKinnie 0-2, Nance Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 43 (Carter-Williams 7), Cleveland 45 (Nance Jr. 11). Assists_Orlando 19 (Augustin 7), Cleveland 22 (Thompson 5). Total Fouls_Orlando 13, Cleveland 19. A_18,446 (20,562).

