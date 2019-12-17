Magic-Jazz, Box

ORLANDO (102)

Isaac 3-7 0-1 7, Gordon 3-9 0-0 6, Vucevic 4-15 2-2 12, Fultz 6-13 1-2 14, Fournier 8-17 3-5 19, Bamba 2-5 0-0 4, Carter-Williams 5-8 0-0 10, Augustin 8-10 4-4 22, Ross 3-9 1-1 8. Totals 42-93 11-15 102.

UTAH (109)

Ingles 5-8 2-2 16, Bogdanovic 11-22 2-2 30, Gobert 6-10 0-0 12, Conley 2-8 3-3 7, Mitchell 13-23 2-2 30, O’Neale 4-8 0-1 11, Niang 0-2 0-0 0, Green 0-4 0-2 0, Davis 1-4 1-2 3, Mudiay 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 42-90 10-16 109.

Orlando 20 27 24 31—102 Utah 26 32 24 27—109

3-Point Goals_Orlando 7-35 (Augustin 2-3, Vucevic 2-8, Isaac 1-2, Fultz 1-3, Ross 1-5, Bamba 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Carter-Williams 0-3, Fournier 0-8), Utah 15-36 (Bogdanovic 6-11, Ingles 4-4, O’Neale 3-6, Mitchell 2-7, Niang 0-2, Green 0-2, Conley 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 41 (Vucevic 11), Utah 58 (Gobert 19). Assists_Orlando 21 (Fournier, Vucevic 4), Utah 27 (Conley 6). Total Fouls_Orlando 18, Utah 16. Technicals_Carter-Williams, Orlando coach Steve Clifford, Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second). A_18,306 (18,306).

