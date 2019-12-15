Magic-Pelicans, Box

ORLANDO (130)

Isaac 7-11 6-7 21, Gordon 3-13 2-4 9, Vucevic 8-15 2-2 20, Fultz 4-6 2-4 10, Fournier 6-14 1-1 16, Bamba 5-6 1-1 13, Augustin 4-8 7-7 17, Carter-Williams 4-7 0-0 10, Ross 5-9 0-0 14. Totals 46-89 21-26 130.

NEW ORLEANS (119)

Ingram 9-16 0-1 21, Williams 1-4 0-2 3, Favors 1-3 0-0 2, Holiday 12-20 1-2 29, Redick 9-16 0-0 23, Hayes 4-5 2-2 10, Ball 3-7 1-3 9, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Hart 7-15 2-2 20. Totals 47-88 6-12 119.

Orlando 24 34 41 31—130 New Orleans 30 27 27 35—119

3-Point Goals_Orlando 17-34 (Ross 4-6, Fournier 3-7, Augustin 2-3, Bamba 2-3, Carter-Williams 2-3, Vucevic 2-5, Isaac 1-2, Gordon 1-5), New Orleans 19-43 (Redick 5-9, Holiday 4-7, Hart 4-11, Ingram 3-7, Ball 2-4, Williams 1-4, Jackson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 39 (Isaac 11), New Orleans 40 (Hayes 7). Assists_Orlando 32 (Augustin 8), New Orleans 34 (Holiday 8). Total Fouls_Orlando 15, New Orleans 21. Technicals_Hart, New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry 2. A_15,388 (16,867).

