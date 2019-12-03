Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Magic-Wizards, Box

December 3, 2019 9:32 pm
 
< a min read
      
ORLANDO (127)

Isaac 5-13 0-1 11, Gordon 7-15 2-4 18, Birch 0-1 0-0 0, Fultz 9-17 2-4 20, Fournier 11-18 3-4 31, Bamba 2-4 0-0 4, Carter-Williams 1-5 3-3 5, Augustin 7-9 6-7 24, Ross 4-8 4-4 14. Totals 46-90 20-27 127.

WASHINGTON (120)

Bonga 1-1 0-0 2, Bertans 7-16 3-3 21, Hachimura 6-12 3-3 15, Thomas 8-14 2-2 20, Beal 16-30 7-10 42, Brown Jr. 2-4 1-2 5, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 2-5 0-0 5, McRae 3-7 2-3 10. Totals 45-89 18-23 120.

Orlando 32 36 29 30—127
Washington 26 28 34 32—120

3-Point Goals_Orlando 15-31 (Fournier 6-8, Augustin 4-5, Ross 2-4, Gordon 2-5, Isaac 1-6, Bamba 0-1, Carter-Williams 0-2), Washington 12-35 (Bertans 4-12, Beal 3-6, Thomas 2-5, McRae 2-5, Smith 1-3, Brown Jr. 0-1, Hachimura 0-3). Fouled Out_Birch. Rebounds_Orlando 48 (Gordon 11), Washington 38 (Brown Jr. 8). Assists_Orlando 26 (Fultz 6), Washington 22 (Thomas 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 18, Washington 23. A_13,159 (20,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified