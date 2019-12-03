Magic-Wizards, Box

ORLANDO (127)

Isaac 5-13 0-1 11, Gordon 7-15 2-4 18, Birch 0-1 0-0 0, Fultz 9-17 2-4 20, Fournier 11-18 3-4 31, Bamba 2-4 0-0 4, Carter-Williams 1-5 3-3 5, Augustin 7-9 6-7 24, Ross 4-8 4-4 14. Totals 46-90 20-27 127.

WASHINGTON (120)

Bonga 1-1 0-0 2, Bertans 7-16 3-3 21, Hachimura 6-12 3-3 15, Thomas 8-14 2-2 20, Beal 16-30 7-10 42, Brown Jr. 2-4 1-2 5, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 2-5 0-0 5, McRae 3-7 2-3 10. Totals 45-89 18-23 120.

Orlando 32 36 29 30—127 Washington 26 28 34 32—120

3-Point Goals_Orlando 15-31 (Fournier 6-8, Augustin 4-5, Ross 2-4, Gordon 2-5, Isaac 1-6, Bamba 0-1, Carter-Williams 0-2), Washington 12-35 (Bertans 4-12, Beal 3-6, Thomas 2-5, McRae 2-5, Smith 1-3, Brown Jr. 0-1, Hachimura 0-3). Fouled Out_Birch. Rebounds_Orlando 48 (Gordon 11), Washington 38 (Brown Jr. 8). Assists_Orlando 26 (Fultz 6), Washington 22 (Thomas 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 18, Washington 23. A_13,159 (20,356).

