The Associated Press
 
Maker leads Idaho State past Eastern Washington 75-69

December 30, 2019 11:35 pm
 
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Chier Maker scored a career-high 24 points, and Tarik Cool added 22 as Idaho State beat Eastern Washington 75-69 on Monday night.

Maker hit 9 of 10 shots and added seven rebounds.

Jared Stutzman had eight points and 10 rebounds for Idaho State (5-6, 2-0 Big Sky Conference).

Kim Aiken Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (8-5, 1-1). Mason Peatling added 19 points and Jacob Davison had 14 points.

Idaho State faces Sacramento State on the road on Saturday. Eastern Washington matches up against Portland State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

