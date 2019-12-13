Maldonado, Wyoming host N. Colorado

Northern Colorado (4-4) vs. Wyoming (3-7)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Bodie Hume and Northern Colorado will battle Hunter Maldonado and Wyoming. The sophomore Hume has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16 over his last five games. Maldonado, a junior, is averaging 16.6 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Colorado’s Jonah Radebaugh, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 56 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Maldonado has had his hand in 52 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 21 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Wyoming is 0-5 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 3-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

STREAK STATS: Northern Colorado has lost its last three road games, scoring 59.3 points, while allowing 71.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northern Colorado defense has allowed only 60.4 points per game to opponents, which is the 29th-best mark in the country. The Wyoming offense has put up just 57.7 points through 10 games (ranked 271st among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

