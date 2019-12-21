Manning returns to the bench…Steeler cut Kelly after arrest…Kuemper, Eichel dealing with injuries

UNDATED (AP) — Eli Manning may have started his last game for the New York Giants. The team says rookie Daniel Jones will start at quarterback Sunday at Washington after missing two weeks with an ankle injury. Jones replaced the two-time Super Bowl MVP after losses in the first two games of the season. Manning is in the final year of his contract, so the decision to start Jones Sunday might signal the end of his 16-year career with the Giants.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers cut reserve safety Kameron Kelly hours after he was arrested during a dispute with police at a bar. The 23-year-old Kelly is charged with two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest. Authorities say they were called to the bar after an employee reported Kelly for becoming disorderly. The situation escalated when an officer stepped on the foot of Kelly’s female companion. According to the complaint, Kelly told police the woman was with him and became aggressive with officers.

UNDATED (AP) — Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw has dropped his appeal of a one-year NFL suspension for gambling on league games, according to a person with knowledge of the move. Shaw was suspended through at least the end of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season. Shaw hasn’t been in uniform since he suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason opener. The NFL says a league investigation found no evidence that Shaw used inside information or compromised any games.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper (KEHM’-pur) could be out for an extended period after suffering a lower-body injury while making a save against the Minnesota Wild. The Coyotes say Kuemper is week to week after he was injured in the third period of the Coyotes’ 8-5 loss to the Wild. Kuemper went into a butterfly position making a save and struggled to get up. He had to be helped from the ice. Kuemper entered the game second in the NHL with a 1.97 goals-against average and a record of 15-7-2 for the Pacific Division-leading Coyotes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel (EYE’-kul) has been listed as day to day with an upper body injury. The NHL’s second-leading scorer was scratched 10 minutes before the start of Buffalo’s 6-1 loss at Philadelphia last night after he participated in warmups. The injury put an end to Eichel’s 17-game point-scoring streak — the league’s longest this season. Eichel has 24 goals and 50 points in 35 games.

