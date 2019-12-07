Maple Leafs-Blues Sum

Toronto 4 1 0—5 St. Louis 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Toronto, Hyman 4 (Marner), 2:50. 2, St. Louis, Barbashev 5 (Thomas), 4:25. 3, Toronto, Matthews 17 (Nylander), 6:51. 4, Toronto, Hyman 5 (Engvall), 9:12 (sh). 5, Toronto, Spezza 4 (Kapanen, Rielly), 12:57 (pp).

Second Period_6, Toronto, Matthews 18 (Marner), 9:29 (pp).

Third Period_7, St. Louis, Perron 12 (O’Reilly, Pietrangelo), 2:02.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 12-5-10_27. St. Louis 8-11-9_28.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 2 of 2; St. Louis 0 of 4.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 14-7-3 (28 shots-26 saves). St. Louis, Allen 5-1-2 (16-15), Binnington 13-6-4 (11-7).

A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:24.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Trent Knorr.

