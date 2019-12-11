Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Maple Leafs-Canucks Sum

December 11, 2019 12:31 am
 
< a min read
      
Toronto 0 2 2—4
Vancouver 0 0 1—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Toronto, Matthews 19 (Holl, Tavares), 1:45. 2, Toronto, Tavares 11 (Ceci, Marner), 19:40.

Third Period_3, Vancouver, Leivo 7 (Horvat, Pearson), 11:14. 4, Toronto, Tavares 12 (Marner, Holl), 14:58. 5, Toronto, Hyman 6, 18:16.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 8-10-8_26. Vancouver 11-12-16_39.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 2.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 15-7-3 (39 shots-38 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 8-8-3 (25-22).

A_18,290 (18,910). T_2:17.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Scott Driscoll.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|12 IT & Cyber Day at Washington Navy...
12|12 AFCEA DC 44th Winter Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Air Force Innovation Team

Today in History

1791: First Bank of the United States opens in Philadelphia