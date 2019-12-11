Maple Leafs-Canucks Sums

Toronto 0 2 2—4 Vancouver 0 0 1—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Roussel, VAN, (interference), 9:40; Marner, TOR, (interference), 18:23.

Second Period_1, Toronto, Matthews 19 (Holl, Tavares), 1:45. 2, Toronto, Tavares 11 (Ceci, Marner), 19:40. Penalties_None.

Third Period_3, Vancouver, Leivo 7 (Horvat, Pearson), 11:14. 4, Toronto, Tavares 12 (Marner, Holl), 14:58. 5, Toronto, Hyman 6, 18:16. Penalties_Pearson, VAN, (hooking), 6:04; Kapanen, TOR, (roughing), 19:53.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 8-10-8_26. Vancouver 11-12-16_39.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 2.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 15-7-3 (39 shots-38 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 8-8-3 (25-22).

A_18,290 (18,910). T_2:17.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Scott Driscoll.

