Maple Leafs-Flyers Sums

Toronto 0 0 1—1 Philadelphia 0 1 5—6

First Period_None. Penalties_Provorov, PHI, (high sticking), 13:17.

Second Period_1, Philadelphia, Laughton 3 (Niskanen, Hayes), 8:49. Penalties_Hyman, TOR, (holding), 12:13; Muzzin, TOR, (hooking), 14:18.

Third Period_2, Toronto, Dermott 3 (Spezza), 8:38. 3, Philadelphia, Giroux 9 (Myers, Konecny), 10:00. 4, Philadelphia, Konecny 10 (Myers), 16:32. 5, Philadelphia, Farabee 3 (Provorov), 17:54. 6, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 3 (Sanheim), 19:21. 7, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 6 (Gostisbehere, Myers), 19:33. Penalties_Matthews, TOR, (interference), 13:42.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 15-8-5_28. Philadelphia 7-8-14_29.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 1; Philadelphia 0 of 3.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 13-6-3 (28 shots-23 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 9-5-3 (28-27).

A_15,811 (19,543). T_2:15.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Pierre Racicot.

