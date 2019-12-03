Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Maple Leafs-Flyers Sums

December 3, 2019 9:29 pm
 
< a min read
      
Toronto 0 0 1—1
Philadelphia 0 1 5—6

First Period_None. Penalties_Provorov, PHI, (high sticking), 13:17.

Second Period_1, Philadelphia, Laughton 3 (Niskanen, Hayes), 8:49. Penalties_Hyman, TOR, (holding), 12:13; Muzzin, TOR, (hooking), 14:18.

Third Period_2, Toronto, Dermott 3 (Spezza), 8:38. 3, Philadelphia, Giroux 9 (Myers, Konecny), 10:00. 4, Philadelphia, Konecny 10 (Myers), 16:32. 5, Philadelphia, Farabee 3 (Provorov), 17:54. 6, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 3 (Sanheim), 19:21. 7, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 6 (Gostisbehere, Myers), 19:33. Penalties_Matthews, TOR, (interference), 13:42.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 15-8-5_28. Philadelphia 7-8-14_29.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 1; Philadelphia 0 of 3.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 13-6-3 (28 shots-23 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 9-5-3 (28-27).

A_15,811 (19,543). T_2:15.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified