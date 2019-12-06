Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson out at least 10 games

December 6, 2019 4:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson will miss at least 10 games because of a leg injury.

The Swede underwent a CT scan Thursday after he was hurt Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche.

The team said Friday he was placed on long-term injury reserve, meaning he will be out at least 10 games or 24 days. He will be reassessed after the Christmas break.

Johnsson has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 30 games this season.

Advertisement

The Maple Leafs recalled forwards Nic Petan and Pontus Aberg and defenseman Martin Marincin from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified