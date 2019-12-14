Maple Leafs-Oilers Sum

Toronto 1 1 2—4 Edmonton 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Toronto, Kerfoot 6 (Engvall, Rielly), 4:38.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Mikheyev 5 (Engvall, Kerfoot), 5:27.

Third Period_3, Edmonton, Chiasson 4 (Klefbom, Draisaitl), 6:08 (pp). 4, Toronto, Gauthier 3 (Timashov), 13:49. 5, Toronto, Marner 6 (Hyman), 18:39 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Toronto 13-9-10_32. Edmonton 12-11-14_37.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 1; Edmonton 1 of 2.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 16-8-3 (37 shots-36 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 11-5-2 (31-28).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:36.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Derek Nansen.

