Mariners allow Beckham, Santana to become free agents

December 2, 2019 6:30 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — The Mariners failed to offer 2020 contracts to infielder Tim Beckham and outfielder Domingo Santana on Monday, making them free agents.

Beckham, who turns 30 in January, was suspended 80 games in August after testing positive for the banned performance-enhancing drug Stanozolol and missed Seattle’s final 48 games. Beckham appeared in 88 games with Seattle and hit .237 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs. The suspension cost him about $500,000 of his $1.75 million base salary.

Santana had a promising start to last season before injuries started to limit his playing time. He appeared in 121 games and hit .253 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs. But following the All-Star break, Santana appeared in just 31 games and hit .128. Santana had a $1.95 million salary.

Both Santana and Beckham would have been eligible for arbitration.

Notes: INF Patrick Wisdom’s one-year deal, announced Wednesday, calls for a $600,000 salary while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors.

