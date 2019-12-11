Listen Live Sports

Marshall RB Knox named C-USA MVP by league coaches

December 11, 2019 3:40 pm
 
Marshall sophomore running back Brenden Knox has been named Conference USA’s most valuable player, as voted on by the league’s 14 coaches.

First-year Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton has been selected by his peers as the league’s top coach after leading the Hilltoppers to an 8-4 record. That is already five wins more than last season with a game left to play against Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl on Dec. 30.

Knox has 1,284 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns, averaging 107 yards per game for Marshall.

The league announced its individual award winners Wednesday.

Louisiana Tech senior quarterback was named the league’s offensive player of the year after leading C-USA with 281.4 yards passing per game, with 17 touchdowns and only four interceptions on 339 passing attempts. Western Kentucky defensive end DeAngelo Malone was the top defensive player of the year with 11 1/2 sacks.

