Marshall squares off against Bluefield State

December 10, 2019 6:45 am
 
Bluefield State vs. Marshall (2-6)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Marshall Thundering Herd are set to battle the Big Blues of Division II Bluefield State. Marshall lost 82-72 to Toledo in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Taevion Kinsey has averaged 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Thundering Herd, while Jarrod West has accounted for 14.8 points and 2.8 steals per game.MIGHTY MARQUEZ: Marquez Cooper has connected on 50 percent of the two 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall went 11-6 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Thundering Herd offense scored 81.1 points per contest in those 17 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

