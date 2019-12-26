Listen Live Sports

Martial’s double helps Man United beat Newcastle 4-1

December 26, 2019 3:08 pm
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Anthony Martial’s double helped Manchester United come from behind to beat Newcastle 4-1 in the English Premier League on Thursday.

United was stunned when Matty Longstaff netted the opener for Newcastle.

Martial equalized in the 24th minute. Mason Greenwood’s strike and Marcus Rashford’s header sent United into the lead before halftime and Martial sealed the victory six minutes after the break.

United rose to seventh place, while Newcastle is 10th in the standings.

