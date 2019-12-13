Martin, ASU host Georgia

Georgia (6-2) vs. Arizona State (7-2)

Wells-Fargo Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Anthony Edwards and Georgia will face Remy Martin and Arizona State. The freshman A. Edwards has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.2 over his last five games. Martin, a junior, is averaging 20.8 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Arizona State’s Martin has averaged 20 points and 2.6 steals while Romello White has put up 10.7 points and 8.9 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, A. Edwards has averaged 20.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Rayshaun Hammonds has put up 14.8 points and 8.9 rebounds.

Advertisement

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Martin has had his hand in 44 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 34 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

OFFENSIVE REBOUNDS: Georgia is 5-0 when recording at least 14 offensive rebounds and 1-2 when the team falls short of that mark. Arizona State is 6-0 when grabbing 14 or more offensive boards and 1-2 this year, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: The Sun Devils are 6-0 when recording at least eight offensive rebounds and 1-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bulldogs are 5-0 when recording at least 14 offensive rebounds and 1-2 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 37.5 percent, ranking the Bulldogs 10th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Arizona State stands at just 24.6 percent (ranked 274th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.